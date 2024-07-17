KEEMBE residents on Friday booed their area MP, Princess Kasune, during the burial ceremony of a businessman after she compared the deceased’s entrepreneurship skills to those of President Hakainde Hichilema. The residents also protested her statement that the maize distribution went on smoothly in the area. But Kasune, who is also Justice Minister, says the residents were only seeking an explanation on the maize and mealie meal situation. In a video circulating on social media, Kasune, who was speaking in Lenje, Bemba and English, described the deceased, a Mr Reuben, as a businessman at heart, a leader and an entrepreneur, qualities she compared to those of President Hichilema. However, residents responded with “awe, awe, awe” to express disapproval of her...



