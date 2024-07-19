ZAMMSA says it is yet to record any wastage of medications from the 61 containers which were erroneously stored at J&J warehouse. Meanwhile, the ZAMMSA board has appointed Ministry of Health Chief Principal Pharmacist Luke Alutuli as interim director general. On Wednesday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo revealed that 61 out of 73 containers of medication which were supposed to be stored at ZAMMSA warehouse were diverted to a private J&J warehouse without the knowledge of the Ministry and the ZAMMSA board. The board then charged ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu with gross negligence and suspended him from office. In a statement, Friday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager-Corporate Communication Bradley Chingobe said 25 out of the 61 containers had been transported and offloaded...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.