FORMER ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye has charged that successive government leaders have always manipulated the operations of the ACC by appointing a strong board to give an image of respectability while appointing a “user friendly” management. Mwenye also says if the fight against corruption was bearing fruits under the current administration, at least there should have been some serving government officials arrested and dismissed during the three-year period that UPND has been in power; stressing that this was one of the sources of conflict that the board had with the management. He further called on all those who serve in public office to declare their assets. In a statement released yesterday, Mwenye observed the tendency of appointing a strong...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.