Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka’s Matero have arrested 17 people for various offences following a successful operation conducted on Monday. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the operation, which was conducted in George, Lilanda and Matero townships, led to the detention of individuals for crimes ranging from idle and disorderly conduct to robbery, malicious damage to property and theft. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of a successful operation conducted by the Matero Police on July 22, 2024, aimed at apprehending individuals who have been terrorising the communities in George, Lilanda, and Matero townships. Between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours, a targeted operation was carried out resulting in the apprehension of 17 individuals involved...