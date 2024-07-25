STATE House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says Raphael Nakacinda’s allegations that State House instructed Kawambwa Resident Magistrate Martin Namushi to convict Nickson Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela are nonsensical. And Socialist Party president Fred M’membe says Chilangwa and Chitotela are simply victims of vengeance and retribution by those currently in power. On Monday, the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court sentenced Chilangwa to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of malicious damage to property. The court also convicted and committed Chitotela to the High Court for sentencing after finding him guilty of the offence of arson. Reacting to this development, Nakacinda, who is the PF faction Secretary General, charged that the Kawambwa Resident Magistrate was instructed by State House to...



