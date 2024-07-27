POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended four suspects, among them two regular police officers and a reserve officer, in connection with the murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Guntila Muleya. Police have also seized two motor vehicles, three firearms, K129,300 in cash, assorted knives, and various electronic gadgets from the suspects. On Wednesday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana announced the passing of Muleya, who was found dead with gunshot wounds in Njolwe area. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said investigations into the matter were progressing well, but police were mindful that premature disclosure of certain details might jeopardise the ongoing investigation. “The Zambia Police Service would like to inform the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.