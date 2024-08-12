COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo has disclosed that government will soon end the retrieval mission at Chingola’s Senseli open pit mine after recovering the three remaining bodies. Last year, over 30 illegal miners were trapped at Senseli open pit mine, but only one was rescued alive. Addressing the media at his office in Ndola, Friday, Matambo revealed that the rescue team had so far retrieved 27 bodies, with only one person rescued alive. “I want to tell you that after retrieving the three bodies from site two, I think whatever goes up must come down; to us I think it will be the end of the operations. Because we would have retrieved all the 10 from site one, we would...



