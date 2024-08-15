SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says by voting for President Hakainde Hichilema “any how”, Zambians chose a hyena or hunger that is today eating them dead or alive. And Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says Zambians know what they want and should be given the freedom to choose their leaders. On Tuesday, President Hichilema warned that if citizens choose leaders anyhow, they will end up choosing “hyenas” who will eat them. But in an interview, Wednesday, Dr M’membe argued that the death rate in Zambia is high due to increased poverty levels. “…’People of Zambia, if you are going to be choosing leaders anyhow, you will end up choosing hyenas who will eat you,’ says Mr Hakainde...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.