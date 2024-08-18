A 29-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s 10 Miles recently wept after a Matero Local Court magistrate asked her to go back to her matrimonial home with her promiscuous husband. This is a matter in which Memory Banda sued Aaron Siyanjika, 39, for divorce, saying she feared for her health because he was always sleeping around. But Siyanjika, who told the court that he solely sponsored Banda’s three-year teaching studies until she was hired by government and posted to Mkushi in 2022, refused to end the marriage. Siyanjika told the court that Banda had never shaved him for the past six months and that he had to beg his wife to have sex. In her testimony, Banda said her husband had a...



