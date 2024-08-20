FORMER Socialist Party National Management Committee member Chrispin Chiinda says it is not a good sign that people are resigning every week from the opposition party. And former Socialist Party chairperson for mobilisation Wilson Banda says a small group within the party decided against joining UKA without considering the views of the broader membership. The Socialist Party has been rocked by a series of resignations, with the most recent being Livingstone Constituency chairlady Vanessa Shamilimo and Chiinda. The exodus began after Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali fired his deputy Antonio Mwanza, saying he was trying to form his own political party. Dr Musumali said some members were resigning because they did not agree with the party leadership’s position...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.