MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has emphasised that government will go in full throttle to deal with illegal miners and that they don’t care whether they lose popularity in the process. And Kabuswe says President Hakainde Hichilema will officially hand over KCM to Vedanta Resources tomorrow. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Kabuswe said the UPND administration was highly intolerant of illegal mining and was determined to stop it. “This government is highly intolerable to illegal mining. I don’t know how many times the President has said to the podium that there will be no illegal mining, law enforcement will go there. You heard when he was in Mumbwa, he announced that a task force has been formed to deal with issues...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.