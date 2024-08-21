THE Department of Immigration has revised fees for its services, increasing the unit values of both fee and penalty units from thirty ngwee to forty ngwee. According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the new fees had been revised in accordance with statutory instrument No.25 of 2024. “This serves to notify the general public that the Department of Immigration will, with effect from Monday, 19 August, 2024 implement revised fees for Immigration Services. The new fees are in accordance with the Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2024, which increased the unit values of both the Fee Unit and Penalty Unit from Thirty Ngwee to Forty Ngwee,” read the notice. Among the fees that have been revised were Visa, permits for...



