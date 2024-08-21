COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo has refuted reports of illegal mining at Sensele mine, arguing that small-scale miners are helping the technical team retrieve trapped bodies. News Diggers recently published an investigative documentary, showing how Chinese are processing copper in Chiwempala without regard to the environment and human habitation. Further, the investigation revealed that a team that had been redeployed to Sensele Mine to recover bodies of trapped miners after an accident had also joined the illegal mining operation in the name of youth empowerment. In an interview, Thursday, Matambo, however, refuted reports of illegal mining at Sensele mine. He said the technical team sought the help of small-scale miners to retrieve the trapped bodies because the miners were familiar...



