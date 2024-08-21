FORMER energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga says it’s better for the country not to have power supply at all if the government can’t supply the commodity at an affordable rate to citizens. Recently, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba reasoned that it was better to have electricity that was expensive to access, than not have it at all, and hoped that the Energy Regulation Board would allow Zesco to implement its proposed emergency tariff increment of 156 percent to high end users that consumed more than 500 megawatts of electricity per month. This was after ERB disclosed that it had received an application from Zesco for the approval of an emergency tariff adjustment for its Residential, Commercial and Maximum Demand...



