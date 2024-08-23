PF lawyer Makebi Zulu has called on government to be more humane when handling Emmanuel Jay Banda’s family, saying they are already in distress. On Wednesday, police in Lusaka recorded a warn and caution statement from Banda’s sister, Pauline. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Pauline was being investigated for the offence of conspiracy to commit a crime. Earlier, the Zambia Police arrested one of Banda’s wives, Lombe Chali, for allegedly aiding his escape from Chipata General Hospital. A few days later, they conducted a search at Banda’s residence in Lusaka’s Ibex area, looking for a phone. In an interview, Thursday, Zulu criticised the continued harassment of the family. “The idea of harassing the family is uncalled for because...



