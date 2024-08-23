KANCHIBIYA PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government for operationalising Konkola Copper Mines. President Hichilema officially handed over KCM to Vedanta on Wednesday. In a statement, Thursday, Chanda urged the UPND government not to drop its guard on Vedanta even as it pursues ways of increasing production from the mining sector. “On behalf of the people of Kanchibiya Constituency we wish to commend His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government for taking proactive steps aimed at putting Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) back on track. It is a notorious fact that Zambia needs a fully operational and capitalised KCM, playing centre stage in the country’s economic growth with benefits trickling down to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.