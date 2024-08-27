CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema has made it easy for the opposition to remove him from office in 2026 due to his underperformance. Commenting on the President’s recent remarks that those trying to remove him from office should work hard to succeed, Kalaba said it is easy to remove President Hichilema because he only talks and does little work. “He is right; we have to work hard to kick him out. But I can tell you that even as we work hard, he has made our work very much easy because he has underperformed. He talks too much and does little work. He is a talker and not a doer. It’s all bark and no bite....



