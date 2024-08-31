A university student who was reported missing on August 24, 2024 at Chilenje Police Station has resurfaced, claiming he had gone to look for a job in Monze so that he could clear his debt. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Kabika informed police that he voluntarily left campus due to significant pressure from the people he was owing. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Mark Kabika, who was reported missing on August 24, 2024 at Chilenje Police Station, has been safely reunited with his family. Following an interview conducted today, August 30, 2024, at 13:30 hours, Mark Kabika provided details about his disappearance. He informed the police that he voluntarily...



