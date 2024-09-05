PF lawyer Makebi Zulu says the Attorney General’s chambers are being used as a conduit for corruption by awarding compensations to UPND members. Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta recently said Zambians should not blame government for compensating UPND members who were wrongfully arrested by the PF, as they deserved the compensation. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Zulu argued that the agreements the state had entered into with most cadres did not meet the legal requirements for compensation. “For me, that amounts to corruption. The Attorney General should know that this does not qualify for such compensations. But they are getting those awards. It also reflects on the judges, because if attention is brought to a judge on...



