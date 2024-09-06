GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says most parts of the country are expected to experience normal rainfall during the 2024/25 rainfall season. Giving the 2024/25 season rainfall forecast, Friday, Mposha said the northeastern parts of Zambia were, however, expected to experience normal to below normal rainfall. “To prepare for the upcoming season, I am pleased to share with you the 2024/2025 season rainfall forecast as follows: The current neutral phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is projected to transition to a weak la niña phase during the 2024/2025 rainfall season. This weak la niña, characterized by below-normal Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTS) in the tropical Eastern Pacific Ocean, is expected to primarily influence Zambia’s rainfall pattern during the...