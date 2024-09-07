POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 43-year-old man of Kabulonga Extension for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema and saying Zambians should vote out “these idi*ts in 2026”. Suzgo Mbale insulted President Hichilema in a TikTok video, where he complained that the President had graduated Zambians from load shedding to national blackouts. He further described President Hichilema as a crook and a liar, adding that those who voted for him were fools. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Mbale had been detained for the offence of using insulting language. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Suzgo Mbale, a male aged 43, of House No. 49, Kabulonga Extension, has been detained for the offence...