THIS [load shedding] is an opportunity, instead of crying, mourning and groaning, we should use it as a wake up call to diversify the energy portfolio; even you at home, consider putting rooftop solar, says President Hakainde Hichilema. On the other hand, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says the UPND government will be recognised internationally for how it will handle the issue of load shedding. The Republican Vice President also says the best way to address the cost of living is not necessarily to slash commodity prices but to make them more affordable by empowering people with income. When asked by a Prime TV journalist if the country would see any immediate solutions for load shedding from his trip to China, President...



