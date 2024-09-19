NATIONAL Prosecution Authority Deputy Chief State Advocate Gina Nyalugwe has noted that the mushrooming of massage parlors is one of the breeding grounds for human trafficking. Nyalugwe says the country recorded 27 human trafficking cases involving 162 victims during the past year. Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Anti-Human Trafficking Department, Principal State Advocate Charity Bauleni says Zambia does not have safe homes for human trafficking victims. Speaking during the National Annual Prosecutors’ Conference, Tuesday, Nyalugwe said prosecutors needed to move away from the traditional way and embrace new technologies in prosecuting human trafficking cases. “As prosecutors, we need to move away from the traditional ways of prosecuting cases because the traditional ways of prosecuting human trafficking cases...



