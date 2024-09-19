Lawyer Charles Changana speaking to the press after former first Lady Esther Lungu yesterday attended the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) for a hearing of the matter where the DPP wants her 15 double story flats forfeited to the state in Lusaka on Monday 20th May 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

TASILA Lungu’s lawyer Charles Changano says his client will appeal the court’s judgement forfeiting her Sinda farm to the state, arguing that there was no illegality in the property’s purchase. On the other hand, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has welcomed the Economic and Financial Crimes Court’s judgement ordering the forfeiture of former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter’s farm to the state. He, however, says the forfeiture approach should be the exception rather than the norm and should be part of a broader effort to bring to book all those suspected of plundering the country’s resources. Recently, the High Court ordered the forfeiture of Tasila’s Sinda farm valued at K8,849,098 to the state, on grounds that it was a proceed of...