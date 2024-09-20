FORMER UKA secretary general Lucky Mulusa says political party leaders who have been expelled from the United Kwacha Alliance are those who endorsed Edgar Lungu’s candidature. And Mulusa says UKA cannot go anywhere without Lungu. On Tuesday, UKA chairperson Sakwiba Sikota disclosed that the alliance had disassociated itself from Peter Sinkamba, Sean Tembo and Danny Pule, because alliance member presidents and senior officials were not permitted to join other political alliances. This prompted Mulusa to resign from his position, stating that the expulsion of the trio from the alliance had made the working environment toxic. And in an interview, Thursday, Mulusa said one would be in order to conclude that PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda’s assertions that some alliance...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.