GOVERNMENT has proposed in the new Cyber Crimes Bill and Cyber Security Bill that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security will oversee cyber crimes, while ZICTA will handle cyber security. Recently, Cabinet approved in principle, the introduction of the Cyber Security Bill of 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill of 2024. Government said the move was aimed at repealing the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and separating it into two separate bills. Speaking when Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg paid a courtesy call on him, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said government had resolved that ZICTA would focus on cyber security. “We are in the same bracket with Rwanda, South Africa,...



