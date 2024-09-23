PF faction Chairperson for Information Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu and his Chipangali counterpart Andrew Lubusha are not in good standing with the party. And Mwamba says the two MPs are digging their own political graves by supporting a President who had failed. Welcoming President Hakainde Hichilema’s in Mambwe District, Saturday, Mung’andu said the energy crisis would have been worse if that “other president” was still in power, in apparent reference to Edgar Lungu. Similarly, Lubusha sang President Hichilema’s praises, saying people in his constituency almost died of hunger, but the Head of State assisted them with relief food. Commenting on this in an interview, Mwamba said the two members of parliament were...



