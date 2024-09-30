AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says the Food Reserve Agency has bought more maize than anticipated from local farmers. And Phiri says government delayed paying farmers because the treasury had to find money. In an interview, Phiri said government never anticipated buying over 500,000 tonnes of maize from local farmers due to the drought situation. “We never thought we would buy this quantity of maize, this is a season of drought. The Food Reserve Agency right now has received more than 500,000 tonnes of maize from the farming community within Zambia. So, this has to be managed, remember we are also importing, so money is going out for imports. We have managed these things as a country properly, the FRA has...



