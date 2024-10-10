COPPERBELT Health Director Dr Charles Mwinuna says his office is investigating increased cases of diarrhoea mixed with blood in the Province. In an interview, Dr Mwimuna advised members of the public to only drink boiled or treated water. “The province has seen an increase in cases of diarrhoea mixed with blood in some towns in the province and we have since instituted investigations to determine what the causes are. For now, I wish to urge our people to ensure that they drink clean water and treat it where possible or boil. Otherwise, as a provincial team, we are monitoring the situation,” said Dr Mwinuna. Dr Mwinuna said health staff were on high alert and sensitisation activities in communities would be...



