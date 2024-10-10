ACTING British High Commissioner to Zambia Sam Waldock says Zambia’s mining sector is really exciting right now. And Waldock has observed that Zesco has done a lot to clean up its act over the last few years. Asked where the UK saw the biggest opportunity for jobs and growth in Zambia when he featured on the Phoenix Breakfast show, Tuesday, Waldock said mining and agriculture. “So, Zambia has huge opportunities and one of the things we are really excited to do is support Zambian business. We do that through loans, through grants to help Zambian businesses grow and employ more workers. One of the areas that is really exciting now is the mining sector. We have always seen that Zambia...