TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the reduction of financial irregularities highlighted in the 2023 Auditor General’s Report gives confidence that accountability measures are starting to bear fruit. Nyambe, however, notes that the increase in irregular payments amounting to K745,929,026 shows the recklessness obtaining in different government entities. The Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, revealed a reduction in irregularities in Ministries, Provinces and Agencies from K103,519,546,579 in 2022 to K81,460,265,276 in 2023. The report has, however, indicated an increase in irregularities such as irregular payments, rising from K152,446,283 in 2022 to K745,929,026 in 2023, showing a variance of K593,482,743. The audit findings showed an increase in unutilised funds from K132,503,190 in 2022 to K2,693,513,302...



