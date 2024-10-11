COMMISSIONER for Refugees Prosper Ng’andu’s lawyer Rose Mukela Musampeni has written to the Human Rights Commission, complaining that her client has been in detention since September 17, 2024 without being brought before a competent court. And HRC says it has been following Ng’andu’s matter and is aware that he has been charged with espionage, among other offences. On 17th September, the Anti-Terrorism Centre raided the Commission for Refugees Office under the Ministry of Home Affairs where they ground operations to a halt in order to carry out a search at the premises. And sources revealed that some senior officials in the Commission for Refugees Office were being investigated for facilitating illegal entry of some foreigners with questionable backgrounds. Officers from...



