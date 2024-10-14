ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the utility, working with the police, has arrested Neelkanth Director Anand Wadhwan for possessing over 4 tonnes of cables believed to have been stolen from Zesco. In a statement, Monday, Maumbi said the police also arrested Neelkanth Operations Manager Raphael Mundeya on the same charges. “In a significant development, ZESCO Limited working with Zambia Police, announces the arrest and formal charging of Mr Anand Wadhwan, Director of Neelkanth, along with the company’s Operations Manager, Mr Raphael Mundeya. The charges stem from a major operation that uncovered over 4 tonnes of cables believed to be stolen property from ZESCO. The accused are facing multiple charges under the laws of Zambia, including possession of stolen goods and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here