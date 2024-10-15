MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has challenged new graduates from Eden University to provide sustainable solutions to the climate change and energy crises in the country. Meanwhile, Eden University Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Kaunda has urged government to consider extending bursary loans to students at private higher learning institutions. Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 1,191 students, Monday, Mutati said the many challenges including the energy crisis in the country presented an opportunity for new graduates to provide solutions. “What should drive our education going forward, for me education is not about learning facts. Education is training your mind to think, that is education. Education is about creativity and innovation, creating modern solutions that help us as society...



