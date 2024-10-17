THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency has approved 116 projects with an investment cost of $1.91 billion. In a statement, Wednesday, ZEMA Acting Dircetor General Karen Banda-Etondo said the energy sector had the highest total investment cost of $1.76 billion, while the investment in the manufacturing and processing sector was at $66.80 million. “The Zambia Environmental Management Agency considered 121 projects and approved 116 projects at its 9th sitting held in September, 2024. The approved projects have a total investment cost of US$1.91 Billion. The mining and mineral processing sector continues to lead in number with 46 projects approved. The Manufacturing and Processing sector was second with 29 projects, while the Energy sector was third at 24 projects approved. The Infrastructure...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here