HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the police service has bad eggs that must be rooted out. Mwiimbu also says he doesn’t expect the newly recruited constables to be found staggering or falling into trenches due to illicit alcohol. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has warned police officers against engaging in any unprofessional conduct. Speaking during the police pass-out ceremony, Thursday, Mwiimbu urged Musamba to root out the bad eggs in the service. “I want to state without fear of any contradiction that we also have bad eggs, and these bad eggs Inspector of Police must be rooted out of the Zambia Police Service. They have dented our image as an institution. Police service is...



