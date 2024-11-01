POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo at his home, where he was found hiding in the ceiling board. The officers were executing a bench warrant issued against Lusambo by the Luanshya Magistrate Court following his conviction for unlawful wounding in absentia. On Thursday, the Luanshya Magistrates’ Court convicted Lusambo of unlawful wounding and further issued a bench warrant against him after his surety presented a photocopy of a sick note, purporting that he was unwell. Luanshya Resident Magistrate Kalutwa Chiluba, however, acquitted Lusambo of assault in a matter where he was accused of unlawfully wounding and assaulting two National Democratic Congress (NDC) members. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga...



