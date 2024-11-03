Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has disclosed that operations at Kasenseli gold mine are expected to resume in November, 2024. And Kabuswe says production at Mopani has increased from 2.2 million tonnes to 2.8 million tonnes. Giving a ministerial statement in parliament, Kabuswe said government had made strides in resolving the challenges which led to the suspension of operations at Kasenseli. “The House may wish to recall that on 23rd October, 2021, government suspended operations at Kasenseli gold mine due to safety and administrative concerns which needed to be addressed. I am glad to inform the house that the government has made strides in resolving the challenges which led to the suspension of operations at the mine. As such, I wish...