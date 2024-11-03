MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has disclosed that operations at Kasenseli gold mine are expected to resume in November, 2024. And Kabuswe says production at Mopani has increased from 2.2 million tonnes to 2.8 million tonnes. Giving a ministerial statement in parliament, Kabuswe said government had made strides in resolving the challenges which led to the suspension of operations at Kasenseli. “The House may wish to recall that on 23rd October, 2021, government suspended operations at Kasenseli gold mine due to safety and administrative concerns which needed to be addressed. I am glad to inform the house that the government has made strides in resolving the challenges which led to the suspension of operations at the mine. As such, I wish...