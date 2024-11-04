POLICE say former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo remains in custody and will be presented before the Luanshya Magistrate Court, which ordered his arrest. On Friday, police apprehended Lusambo from his home, where he was found hiding in the ceiling board. The officers were executing a bench warrant issued against Lusambo by the Luanshya Magistrate Court following his conviction for unlawful wounding in absentia. Asked in an interview, Saturday, where Lusambo was being held and whether he had been transferred to Luanshya, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said he could not provide such details, as some people may want to injure him. “He is in police custody, and we will present him before Luanshya Magistrate Court. It’s the court...



