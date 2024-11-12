PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says he will not waste his breath by responding to rival faction acting president Robert Chabinga’s “madness”. And Chipangali PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha says he will diligently perform his duties as Chabinga’s vice president with all his heart. Meanwhile, Chabinga has insisted that his pronouncements still stand despite receiving a court injunction meant to curtail his press briefing. On Sunday, Chabinga ‘expelled’ former president Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda and Nakacinda from the Patriotic Front. Chabinga also expelled Mumbi Phiri and Professor Nkandu Luo. He further said his faction president Miles Sampa had also been expelled and recalled from the Pan-African Parliament. Commenting on this in an interview, Nakacinda said he wouldn’t dignify...



