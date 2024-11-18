THE Zambia Revenue Authority has revealed that the Copperbelt University has refused to rectify the anomalies in some non-functioning modules, despite being fully paid US$3.5 million to develop an online tax platform. And Acting Auditor General Dr Ron Mwambwa says his office will audit the Copperbelt University regarding these issues. The Auditor General’s report revealed that despite ZRA paying the full contract sum of US$3,595,351.91 to a university for the design of a tax administration system, critical developed modules such as audit, refunds, investigations and debt recovery had not been utilised. “In the report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial year ended 31st December 2021, mention was made that on 5th February 2021,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here