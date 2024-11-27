SWEDISH Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg has observed that corruption undermines the business environment by creating uncertainty and increasing the cost of doing business. He also says the Embassy has a keen interest in interventions that seek to promote the independence of the Judiciary, strengthening public administration, among others. Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Karolina Stasiak has announced that the EU is preparing a new budget of 1.4 million Euros to combat illegal financial flows and support inter-agency coordination in Zambia. Speaking at the Transparency International Anti-Corruption Conference, Tuesday, Ambassador Hallenborg emphasised that corruption distorts market mechanisms, leading to inefficiencies and unfair competition. “Corruption is a threat to these shared goals. It is a global menace to investment and a significant risk...



