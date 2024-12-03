DRC gunmen on Sunday killed a ZNS officer in Chichele plantation in Kawama, Masaiti District after an exchange of gunfire. According to sources, four ZNS officers conducting operation “Buhobe,” meant to prevent mealie meal smuggling were ambushed by Congolese gunmen. The sources narrated that Zambian soldiers had earlier confiscated a smuggled consignment of mealie meal which was destined to cross the border into Congo DR, prompting some Congolese beneficiaries to retaliate with force. “Our men were four and those Congolese were seven. So, what happened is that the ZNS guys had picked a report of the smuggled mealie meal and during their operation ‘Buhobe’, they confiscated the truck. Then while they were on our side of the border, they suddenly...



