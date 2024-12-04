President Edgar Lungu and First lady Esther among those who attended Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

President Edgar Lungu and First lady Esther among those who attended Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

YOU have served this country and we pray that God will remember you, Presence of God Ministries Senior Pastor, Apostle Christopher Kunda told former First Lady Esther Lungu and her husband yesterday. Meanwhile, former president Edgar Lungu says he will watch the judgement on his eligibility case on December 10, 2024, from his house. Yesterday, Lungu escorted his wife to court where she was appearing in the matter where she is jointly charged with five others for theft of motor vehicles. As the couple was moving to another courtroom to offer solidarity to two Kalulushi brothers who are in court for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema, shortly after Esther’s case was adjourned to January 13, 2025, they were approached by Apostle...