Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Allan Tamba speaking to the media during a press briefing at the DEC headquarters in Lusaka on Wednesday 22nd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has confirmed conducting a search at the house of former Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali on Wednesday. The commission says the general public will be informed of the outcome of the investigations once they are concluded. Meanwhile, the commission has arrested a Tanzanian national and several others for trafficking in cannabis and cocaine. Officers from the DEC and Zambia Police on Wednesday searched Bukali’s house, seizing three mobile phones after two hours of searching. Bukali’s lawyer, Kambwa Aongola, said in an interview that it was not clear why his client’s house was being searched, but disclosed that the officers were from the narcotics department. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba...