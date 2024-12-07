POLICE in Livingstone have arrested a man who stabbed to death a Community Crime Prevention Unit member on grounds that he was flirting with his wife. According to Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka, police detectives and the anti-robbery squad nabbed 34-year-old Webster Kapuyi, Thursday, in Senkobo village area, Kazungula District, after being on the run for three days. He said a knife alleged to have been used to stab Adreck Munsaka, aged 39, in the abdomen was found with him. “Intelligence information was gathered, and an operation was conducted by the anti-robbery squad with other detectives in Livingstone to nab the fugitive suspect. Kapuyi admitted stabbing Munsaka on allegations that he was flirting with his wife, Dorica Moola, 29....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here