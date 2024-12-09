LUKASHYA PF Member of Parliament George Chisanga says broadcasting of former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case should have started at argument stage. And Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile says from the time UPND assumed office, budgets amounting to over K500 billion have been approved, but the people are still suffering. Addressing the media, Friday, Chisanga said Zambia was at the brink of a constitutional crisis. “We are now at a stage where we are tittering at the brink of a constitutional breakdown as a nation because we have decided that we can turn the Constitutional Court into a place where we can take our political mingalato (dirty games). We are handling the case of the sixth republican president for the...



