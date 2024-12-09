Umuntu alekwatako insoni nomwenso, noti kwati nabakolwa, former president Edgar Lungu said yesterday in apparent mockery of President Hakainde Hchilema Speaking at a rally in Kawambwa, Sunday, Lungu asked UPND not to upset the people. “These people are liars, aba abantu baba nobufi, nibamapyite, nibamukukulu (these people are hardcore liars. They are certified liars and crooks) because us where we have placed our candidate is on the New Congress Party, the NCP, we work together in Tonse Alliance, now you with your trousers, a grown person, you go and say such kind of lies. Ba UPND mulekwatako insoni (UPND have some shame), insoni ebuntu (having shame is being human). You lied to us that ‘when you vote for us, mealie...



