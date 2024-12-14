REPRESENTATIVES of various participating political parties and the media yesterday verified ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections in Kawambwa Constituency of Kawambwa District, Kawama Ward of Chililabombwe District, and Lilondo Ward of Shang’ombo District. The by-elections in the aforementioned districts are set for Friday, 20th December 2024. Speaking during the verification meeting, Friday, New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda said the ballot papers were expected to be ferried to the respective districts on Sunday. “We have verified and seen that the ballot papers are sealed. We have witnessed all of us and as the electoral commission has stated, Sunday these ballot papers will be ferried to various destinations. Democracy is about transparency, good governance and accountability. Our prayer is...



