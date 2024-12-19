A SUSPECTED junkie has had one of his testicles removed in a medical surgery after being attacked by Livingstone residents. According to a statement issued by Southern Province Police Commissioner, Auxensio Daka, Wednesday, Joshua Njobvu, 19, was apprehended on December 6, at Dambwa Site and Service’s DSV area after a spate of aggravated robberies in the area. “The Zambia Police Service in Livingstone have apprehended 19 year-old Joshua Njobvu in connection with the offenses of aggravated robbery, burglary and theft,” the statement read in part. Daka said after being apprehended, the suspect led officers to a house in Dambwa Site and Service Extension where several weapons and suspected stolen items were recovered. However, as police officers loaded the items, the...