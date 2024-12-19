A SUSPECTED junkie has had one of his testicles removed in a medical surgery after being attacked by Livingstone residents. According to a statement issued by Southern Province Police Commissioner, Auxensio Daka, Wednesday, Joshua Njobvu, 19, was apprehended on December 6, at Dambwa Site and Service’s DSV area after a spate of aggravated robberies in the area. “The Zambia Police Service in Livingstone have apprehended 19 year-old Joshua Njobvu in connection with the offenses of aggravated robbery, burglary and theft,” the statement read in part. Daka said after being apprehended, the suspect led officers to a house in Dambwa Site and Service Extension where several weapons and suspected stolen items were recovered. However, as police officers loaded the items, the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here